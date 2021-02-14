Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Released

We can admit the 2017 release of Justice League was a bit of a disappointment, and many fans say that one of the catalysts was when director Zack Snyder was forced to leave the project to due to a family emergency. That’s when the reins were handed to Joss Whedon who started mass reshoots, and there are current scandal around how some actors were treated on set during these reshoots, which is also where fans laid blame when the film didn’t do well in theaters.

A few years later Zack Snyder threw out a teaser tweet showing that he had his own cut of Justice League and he wanted to finish it. That’s what he did, and instead of a major movie release, we’re getting a series and from this trailer, I think this is what fans were originally looking for, even Jared Leto’s Joker seems completely different.

It’s being released on the streaming service HBO Max, so it will be released on Crave here in Canada.



