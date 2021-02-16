Jimmy Page has to be impressed!

This is Marcin Patrzalek, a 20-year-old percussive guitarist, who simply goes by Marcin

He won a TV talent show in Poland in 2015. He’s since become known for a custom technique where he uses his acoustic instrument as a drumkit while also playing the strings at an advanced level.

He’s impressing rockers from Paul Stanley to Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Living Colour’s Vernon Reid