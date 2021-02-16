Jimmy Page has to be impressed!
Led Zeppelin never sounded like this...incredible!
This is Marcin Patrzalek, a 20-year-old percussive guitarist, who simply goes by Marcin
He won a TV talent show in Poland in 2015. He’s since become known for a custom technique where he uses his acoustic instrument as a drumkit while also playing the strings at an advanced level.
He’s impressing rockers from Paul Stanley to Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Living Colour’s Vernon Reid
Jimmy Page ain’t seen THAT coming!
Got DAYUM. https://t.co/F4G43n7Dm1
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) February 14, 2021