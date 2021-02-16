Listen Live

Jimmy Page has to be impressed!

Led Zeppelin never sounded like this...incredible!

By Host Blogs, Music

This is Marcin Patrzalek, a 20-year-old percussive guitarist, who simply goes by Marcin

He won a TV talent show in Poland in 2015. He’s since become known for a custom technique where he uses his acoustic instrument as a drumkit while also playing the strings at an advanced level.

He’s impressing rockers from Paul Stanley to  Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Living Colour’s Vernon Reid

Related posts

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald Celebrate Happy Gilmore 25 Years Later

Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Released

Happy Birthday to Jim from BNL