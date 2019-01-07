Listen Live

Watch: HBO releases first look at final season footage of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘VEEP’

The teaser also shows the second season of 'Big Little Lies' and 'Barry'

During the 2019 Golden Globes, HBO offered up a sneak peak at the upcoming 2019 additions to the channel.

The teaser features a first look at the upcoming adaptation of Watchmen, the second seasons of Big Little Lies and Barry, the final seasons of Game of Thrones and Veep, and more. The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to be releases in April, and you can expect a spring release for Veep as well.

Check out the promo below.

