The Cure Announced ‘Pasadena Daydream’ Festival Featuring Pixies, Deftones and More

The Festival Takes Place On August 31st

The Cure have announced their forthcoming Pasadena Daydream Festival, which sees artists like PixiesDeftones and, of course, The Cure topping the list.

The festival, which takes place on August 31st at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, will see outstanding performances from artists like MogwaiThrowing MusesThe Joy FormidableChelsea WolfeThe Twilight Sad, and more.

Check out the full lineup for The Cure’s Pasadena Daydream Festival below.

 

 

