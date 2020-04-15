Take care of your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic with Wellness Together Canada

Coping with the significant strain the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it can be difficult and many Canadians are concerned about their mental well being. Wellness Together Canada provides a number of free online resources to help you cope during these difficult times.

Through tools, apps, and connections to trained volunteers and qualified mental health professionals, Wellness Together Canada can help with issues like low mood, worry, substance use, social isolation, relationship issues, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A New Tomorrow (@newtomorrow.vaughan) on Apr 11, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

You can head to the website and click the “Get Started” button right now to start answering some questions that will direct you to the resources you might need. It’s all free and you don’t even have to sign up for an account.

If you are having an immediate crisis and need support right away, youths can text WELLNESS to 686868 and adults can text WELLNESS to 741741.

Featured image courtesy of Kat Jayne via pexels.com