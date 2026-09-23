On September 30, Rock 95 will join radio stations across Canada in recognizing A DAY TO LISTEN, an initiative of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), held in conjunction with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

A DAY TO LISTEN uses the reach and connection of radio to create space for important conversations about Indigenous experiences, residential schools, reconciliation and the steps we can all take toward a better future.

The initiative began in 2021, following the discovery of 215 potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Since its launch, hundreds of Canadian radio stations have taken part, bringing stories, voices and conversations about reconciliation to listeners in communities across the country.

Honouring Truth with Action

The theme for A DAY TO LISTEN 2026 is Honouring Truth with Action.

This year also marks 10 years of Secret Path, Gord Downie’s powerful work inspired by the story of Chanie Wenjack. Gord used his platform to help Canadians learn about Chanie’s experience and to encourage meaningful conversations about reconciliation.

Throughout September 30, listeners will hear from Indigenous leaders, Knowledge Keepers, educators, artists and others who are helping create change in their communities. Their stories and perspectives will explore what it means to listen to truth — and, importantly, what we can do with what we learn.

Honouring truth begins with listening to the lived experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, understanding the ongoing impact of colonialism and the residential school system, and considering the meaningful actions we can take toward reconciliation.

Rock 95 is proud to be part of A DAY TO LISTEN 2026.

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF)

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) was created when two families came together to make change, uphold Chanie and Gord's legacies, and create a pathway on the journey toward reconciliation.

Through the Legacy Schools program, they provide tools and resources to over 9,000 Educators in Canada so they can confidently teach about not only the true history of this country, but also the richness, strength, and diversity of Indigenous cultures in their classrooms.

Inspired by Chanie’s story and Gord’s call to action to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

What Does Reconciliation Mean?

DWF recognizes that reconciliation is not easily defined. It is not linear and does not have a clear endpoint.

To us, reconciliation is a continuous process, a journey that leads to improved outcomes for Indigenous people throughout Canada. Awareness of the past, an acknowledgment of harm, and action to change behaviour are integral to the process.

Reconciliation is not just an Indigenous issue ... it's a Canadian issue.

To learn more about DWF’s work, and what you can do to get involved, visit downiewenjack.ca.