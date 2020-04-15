Sam Raimi confirms he will be directing the second Doctor Strange film

For a while, who would be helming the second Doctor Strange was up in the air but it has now been confirmed that Sam Raimi will take the reigns for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The plot for the film is still unknown but not only will it once again star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange but it will also serve as a vehicle for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch character. Doctor Strange 2 is just one of a laundry list of movies announced for phase 4 of Marvel’s cinematic universe that includes new heroes like Shang-Chi, The Eternals, and Blade along with returning favorites like Thor, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

Sam Raimi is no stranger to superhero movies with three Spider-Man movies (two good ones) and Darkman already under his belt. He also directed The Evil Dead series which is as close to a horror/superhero mashup that you can get.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in pre-production and is set to release in 2021.

Featured image courtesy of Megha Mangel via Pexels.com