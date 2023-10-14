Listen Live

Can You Crack The Most Mysterious Song On The Internet?

The song was recorded to tape from a German radio station in the 80's.

Let’s get to the song before we get to the mystery!

This track was originally recorded from a German radio station to tape, and the recorder Darius, didn’t get the DJ telling us who and what the song was. His sister, Lydia uploaded a part of the track in 2007 in hopes of finding out who is responsible for the song.

There have been some guesses, but nothing firm.

There is a whole subreddit forum dedicated to solving the mystery and the members have created a sort of timeline to help others on the hunt for answers.

