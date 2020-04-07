Listen Live

Schitt’s Creek Series Finale Airs Tonight

A final farewell to the Rose family

By Entertainment, Videos

Emmy award-winning Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek will come to an end tonight. After six seasons, the show will be wrapping up with one final episode along with a 1-hour special to follow.


YouTube / CBC Comedy

The show has acquired a celebrity following that includes singer Mariah Carey and NBA star Steph Curry.

Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose said it well: “It’s not humour at anyone’s expense. It’s kind storytelling. And I hope it can be a model going forward to promote more of that.”

Here’s co-creator and star Dan Levy talking about the series finale.

It gives me chills just to watch the preview!

They’ve also been doing an initiative #SchittsCreekGivesBack where they’re raising money for food banks across North America.

Say goodbye to the Rose family at 8 p.m. on CBC.

