Schitt’s Creek Series Finale Airs Tonight

Emmy award-winning Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek will come to an end tonight. After six seasons, the show will be wrapping up with one final episode along with a 1-hour special to follow.



YouTube / CBC Comedy

The show has acquired a celebrity following that includes singer Mariah Carey and NBA star Steph Curry.

Annie Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose said it well: “It’s not humour at anyone’s expense. It’s kind storytelling. And I hope it can be a model going forward to promote more of that.”

Here’s co-creator and star Dan Levy talking about the series finale.

"I had always known what we were building toward. And this really felt like the inevitable last chapter in the story of this family in this town." 🗣 @danjlevy on tonight's #SchittsFinale. pic.twitter.com/apPf8N4rgt — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) April 7, 2020

It gives me chills just to watch the preview!

See you tomorrow. x pic.twitter.com/UfMlno0WVs — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 6, 2020

They’ve also been doing an initiative #SchittsCreekGivesBack where they’re raising money for food banks across North America.

He learned how to record himself on his phone for charity! If you haven’t donated please let this convince you! Link in bio. #SchittsCreekGivesBack https://t.co/63wAvMG7zG — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 6, 2020

Say goodbye to the Rose family at 8 p.m. on CBC.