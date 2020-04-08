Taiwanese Baseball Team Puts Mannequins in Stands to Replace Fans

The Rakuten Monkeys from the Chinese Professional Baseball League plans to put 500 robot mannequins in the stands since real fans can’t attend the games yet.

With the 2020 #CPBL season starting on April 11 behind closed doors. The Rakuten Monkeys announced that they will have robot mannequins in the stands dressed up as fans. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/miT6JkFoM0 — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) April 7, 2020

The league’s regular season has been postponed twice already and is scheduled to begin April 11th and fans will not be allowed to attend the games.

🤖 Robot fans being introduced by the Rakuten Monkeys for their @CPBL home games! "#NewTeammates" CPBL regular season in Taiwan starts 11 April: https://t.co/WgaxEfjQi0 📷: Rakuten Monkeys pic.twitter.com/cPkQ7We3bM — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) April 7, 2020

Some of the mannequins have even been programmed to hold up signs.

(cover photo via @GOCPBL Twitter)