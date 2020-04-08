Listen Live

Taiwanese Baseball Team Puts Mannequins in Stands to Replace Fans

Well, that's one way to do it...

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

The Rakuten Monkeys from the Chinese Professional Baseball League plans to put 500 robot mannequins in the stands since real fans can’t attend the games yet.

The league’s regular season has been postponed twice already and is scheduled to begin April 11th and fans will not be allowed to attend the games.

Some of the mannequins have even been programmed to hold up signs.

(cover photo via @GOCPBL Twitter)

