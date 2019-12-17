Listen Live

First Episode Of The Simpsons Aired 30 Years Ago Today

Happy 30th!

By Entertainment

It was 30 years ago today on Dec. 17, 1989 that the first full episode of The Simpsons aired. It was called “Roasting On An Open Fire.”


YouTube / The Simpsons

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series has been renewed through to a 32nd season which is set to air in 2021, and will bring it to well over 700 episodes. There is definitely not an end in sight for The Simpsons.

