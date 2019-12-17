First Episode Of The Simpsons Aired 30 Years Ago Today

It was 30 years ago today on Dec. 17, 1989 that the first full episode of The Simpsons aired. It was called “Roasting On An Open Fire.”

Can you believe it? 30 years later and Grampa is STILL with us, Lisa still gets straight A's, Maggie is as cute as ever and Bart… well, we still love him too. #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/OzoqyVtrMm — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) December 17, 2019



YouTube / The Simpsons

Homer putting up Christmas lights in 1989 ➡️ Does he ever get any better at it? #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/x0KYwYp0mB — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) December 17, 2019

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series has been renewed through to a 32nd season which is set to air in 2021, and will bring it to well over 700 episodes. There is definitely not an end in sight for The Simpsons.