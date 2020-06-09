Listen Live

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honour 2020 Grads When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

During YouTube's #ClassOf2020 Event

By Funny, Music, Videos

The cast of Canada’s favourite sitcom Schitt’s Creek was addressing the class of 2020 during YouTube’s ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ event on Sunday, when they got a surprise pop-in from none other than Mariah Carey! The cast was singing her song, ‘Hero’ so she gave them some assistance.

Watch below:

Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal scheduled at Casino Rama for June 27 has been postponed.

Related posts

WATCH: All-Star Cover Of U2’s Classic ‘Beautiful Day’

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

Discover unheard and forgotten music with Forgotify

Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘a love song in the age of quarantine’

Bono Celebrates 60th Birthday With ’60 Songs’

Happy Birthday Funny Guyyyyy!