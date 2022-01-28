Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds to Get Street Name in Ottawa

He's from Vancouver...but did spend part of his childhood in Ottawa

Ryan Reynolds is going to have a street named after him in Canada’s capitol.

Ryan Reynolds Way will be in a new subdivision in the east end of Ottawa. He and his wife Blake Lively have made several charitable donations to organizations across Canada including the Ottawa food bank. He’s also collaborated with Ottawa public health on Twitter.

Ottawa’s mayor Jim Watson sang Reynold’s praises on Twitter:

Ryan Reynolds replied:

