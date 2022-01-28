Ryan Reynolds to Get Street Name in Ottawa

Ryan Reynolds is going to have a street named after him in Canada’s capitol.

Ryan Reynolds Way will be in a new subdivision in the east end of Ottawa. He and his wife Blake Lively have made several charitable donations to organizations across Canada including the Ottawa food bank. He’s also collaborated with Ottawa public health on Twitter.

Ottawa’s mayor Jim Watson sang Reynold’s praises on Twitter:

It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon! pic.twitter.com/W1QNtoOgwK — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 26, 2022

Ryan Reynolds replied: