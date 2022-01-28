Led Zeppelin on Kazoo Because Why Not?

Happy National Kazoo Day! Annoying? Sometimes? Cool? Also…sometimes!

You could always make your own kazoo, pictued above, or try to find one at a local music store. OR, you could just listen to other people make magic with the underrated little musical bugger.

Just because it’s Friday and the internet says January 28th is the kazoo’s big day, how about the Led Zeppelin classic, “Whole Lotta Love” on kazoos…that’s right, plural! It’s an ensemble!

Happy Weekend!

McCully