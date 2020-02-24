Neil Peart tribute concert ‘A Night for Neil’ to take place in Rush drummer’s home town of St. Catharines

Neil Peart’s family have announced that they’ll be hosting “A Night for Neil,” an official memorial celebration in honour of the late Rush drummer, who passed away in January after a battle with brain cancer.

The event, which will be coordinated by the Peart family in partnership with charity Overtime Angels, is set to take place in Peart’s hometown, St. Catharines, Ontario, on May 16th at the Meridian Centre. “A Night for Neil” will feature “a wide array of production professionals, world-class musicians, and guest speakers” that will pay tribute to Peart’s life.

While the lineup of artists and speakers has not been released, it has been announced that the event will also benefit the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, and the St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre.

“We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling,” Peart’s parents Glen and Betty Peart explain. “We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts.”

Tickets don’t go on sale until this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m., but you can check out more details here.

Lead photo courtesy of Clalansingh.