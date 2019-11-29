Listen Live

Legal battle continues as Marc Jacobs countersues Nirvana over smiley face logo

JACOBS FILED A COUNTERCLAIM ON MONDAY

By Entertainment

Marc Jacobs is now countersuing Nirvana over their iconic smiley face logo, claiming that the logo copyright legislation can’t be enforced.

Back in December of 2018, Nirvana claimed that the fashion designer used the logo in their “Redux Grunge Collection” without authorization. Jacobs’ design featured the letters “M” and “J” in place of the eyes, and the band’s name replaced with the word “HEAVEN.” Marc Jacobs then tried to dismiss the lawsuit in March, but a California federal court ruled that Nirvana owned the logo’s copyright.

Since then, Jacobs’ lawyers deposed band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, both of whom testified that they did not know who created the logo. Nirvana’s lawyers then responded, stating that neither of them were asked if they believed frontman Kurt Cobain to have created it.

“The apparent absence of any living person with first-hand knowledge of the creation of the allegedly copyrighted work in question, coupled with numerous other deficiencies in the 166 Registration that is the basis for Nirvana’s infringement claim are the basis for the counterclaim asserted,” Jacobs’ counterclaim reads.

Related posts

WATCH: Elliott and ET Reunite 27 Years Later

The forthcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot is being filmed in Montreal

Watch: 17-year-old shocks crowd with drum skills at The Killers’ show after Brandon Flowers pulls him on stage

Somebody paid Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend via Cameo

Listen: The Lumineers cover ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ For Holdiay Spotify Singles

Neil Young’s previously unreleased album ‘Homegrown’ set to arrive after 45 years

Spirit of the West frontman John Mann has died at age 57

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in December

Listen: Coldplay releases new tracks ‘Daddy’ and ‘Champion of the World’