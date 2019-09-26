Keanu Reeves teases what we can expect from the forthcoming film ‘The Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves has teased what you can expect from the forthcoming film The Matrix 4.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves talks his excitement for the fourth installment of the series. “it’s very ambitious,” Reeves explains. “As it should be!” While few details about the film have been revealed, Carrie-Anne Moss will be returning as Trinity, and Lana Wachowski will be returning as a filmmaker.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich explained in a statement. “Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Production for The Matrix 4 begins in 2020.