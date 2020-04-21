Ikea Has Releases Iconic Swedish Meatball Recipe

The famous Swedish furniture maker, Ikea, has now released their iconic Swedish meatball recipe online. Wandering around Ikea for hours, you tend to build up an appetite and those meatballs definitely came in handy.

Since all Ikea stores are closed, you can still satisfy that craving by making the iconic recipe at home.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea, in a press release.

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Satisfy the craving with a DIY dish! We’ve created a recipe inspired by our iconic meatballs for you to enjoy at home. Get cooking and share yours with us using #IKEAInspo! pic.twitter.com/BdgxN2Tlog — IKEA Canada (@IKEACanada) April 21, 2020

Here’s the full recipe:

Ikea’s Swedish meatballs with cream sauce

Makes 16 – 20 meatballs

Ingredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef

250 grams (slightly more than ½ pound) ground pork

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Here’s how you do it:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

And for the cream sauce:

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.

Enjoy!