Listen Live

Ikea Has Releases Iconic Swedish Meatball Recipe

So you can make this great comfort food at home

By Food

The famous Swedish furniture maker, Ikea, has now released their iconic Swedish meatball recipe online. Wandering around Ikea for hours, you tend to build up an appetite and those meatballs definitely came in handy.

Since all Ikea stores are closed, you can still satisfy that craving by making the iconic recipe at home.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, country food manager at Ikea, in a press release.

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Here’s the full recipe:

Ikea’s Swedish meatballs with cream sauce

Makes 16 – 20 meatballs

Ingredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef
250 grams (slightly more than ½ pound) ground pork
1 onion finely chopped
1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)
100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs
1 egg
5 tablespoons of whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil
40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter
40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Here’s how you do it:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

And for the cream sauce:

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.

Enjoy!

Related posts

Top ChefLicious 2020

KFC Gets Beyond Fried Chicken

Vegan Beyond Burgers To Be Available In Canadian Grocery Stores

Hot Cheetos Turkey Trending Online

Mayochup Is Now A Thing

Pizza Pizza Now Has Cauliflower Crust

5 Sunday Funday Patio Drinks

3 of the Worlds Hottest Peppers, One Radio Idiot