RECIPE: Make Your Own Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

A twist on an old classic

By Food, Host Blogs

Frozen treats for grownups! These easy-to-make, rich and creamy fudgesicles have a shot of Bailey’s. Enjoy this twist on an old classic, adapted by our family friend Carole L. from www.reciperunner.com.

Greek Yogurt Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

In a blender, add:

1 ¼ c. plain Greek yogurt, either regular or low-fat
¾ c. milk
¼ c. Bailey’s Irish Cream
1/3 c. maple syrup
1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
pinch of salt

Blend till smooth. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.
To make it easier to release them, run molds under hot water for a few seconds or let them sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.
If you want them without alcohol, replace the Bailey’s with milk.

Enjoy!

