RECIPE: Make Your Own Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

Frozen treats for grownups! These easy-to-make, rich and creamy fudgesicles have a shot of Bailey’s. Enjoy this twist on an old classic, adapted by our family friend Carole L. from www.reciperunner.com.

Greek Yogurt Fudgesicles with Bailey’s

In a blender, add:

1 ¼ c. plain Greek yogurt, either regular or low-fat

¾ c. milk

¼ c. Bailey’s Irish Cream

1/3 c. maple syrup

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Blend till smooth. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

To make it easier to release them, run molds under hot water for a few seconds or let them sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.

If you want them without alcohol, replace the Bailey’s with milk.

Enjoy!