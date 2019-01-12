Top Chef Licious is quickly becoming one of the most exciting events of the year. Bring your friends to Liberty North on January 12th and enjoy watching 10 local chefs, from 10 local restaurants – go head to head for the title of Exit Lifestyle Realty’s Top Chef of Barrie.

The best part – you get to eat of of their delicious creations and decide the winner!

Click here to get your tickets before they sell out. Your ticket include food, door prizes and sparkling wine. They make for great stocking suffers for that foodie on your list!

Doors open / cocktails 6pm

Contest starts 6:30pm

Voting booth closes 9pm

2019 TOP CHEF Announced 9:30pm

Top Chef Licious is sold to you by Exit Life Style Realty, Bistro 6 & Barrie’s Rock Station ROCK 95.