Listen Live

KFC Gets Beyond Fried Chicken

They've tested it out in Atlanta today

By Food

KFC is the latest fast food chain to hop on the plant-based bandwagon. They’ve tested out Beyond Fried Chicken at one Atlanta restaurant. You can get the plant-based nuggets and boneless wings.

“Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” KFC said in a statement.

Main Image via @kfc

Related posts

Vegan Beyond Burgers To Be Available In Canadian Grocery Stores

Here’s A Gift You NEED This Season!

Hot Cheetos Turkey Trending Online

Mayochup Is Now A Thing

Pizza Pizza Now Has Cauliflower Crust

3 of the Worlds Hottest Peppers, One Radio Idiot