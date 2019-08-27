KFC Gets Beyond Fried Chicken

KFC is the latest fast food chain to hop on the plant-based bandwagon. They’ve tested out Beyond Fried Chicken at one Atlanta restaurant. You can get the plant-based nuggets and boneless wings.

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

“Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” KFC said in a statement.

Main Image via @kfc