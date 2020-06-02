Listen Live

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

We've been squeezing lemons wrong this whole time!

By Food, Funny, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

People on TikTok are sharing videos of squeezing out lemon juice using a hack that’s gone viral. Supposedly if you put a skewer in one end of the lemon to poke a hole in it, all of the lemon juice comes squeezing out very easily without you even having to cut it. Avoid the dealing with the seeds, getting your hands all sticky, and the whole mess.

A lot of people have tried it and it actually works! Check it out:

@johannawestbrook

Legit didn’t think this would work ##lemonhack ##quickrecipes ##food ##foodhack

♬ original sound – johannawestbrook

