Blue Stones “Spirit” Signals New Album

Windsor, ON band Blue Stones are getting ready to release the follow up to their first album Black Holes with Hidden Gems the 19th of March of this year and they made this announcement by releasing a brand new single Spirit.

Vocalist and guitarist, Tarek Jafar, says that song represents the back and forth in him mind between what he must do, and what he wants to do, and how he does indulge in this wants from time to time.

Listen to Spirit below.



