Listen Live

Instead Of A Backyard Rink…How about a Bobsled Track?

Took six years for the project to be completed

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Having a backyard rink that you have constructed yourself is a lot work and a lot of maintenance, it’s much better to know someone who has a backyard rink than having your own. If you back on to water and can shovel out a small place to skate that makes it easier but it’s still a lot of work. If you do have a backyard rink you know this, so you will be even more impressed when you see what a father built in Latvia. Wanting to get his kids out of the house— he constructed a 588 foot track over six years and check out the result.

 

Related posts

*Listen* Greta Van Fleet Reveal New Song

2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

Doug Ford Addresses Ontario…And Plugs Timmies?

How To Deal With Someone Who Doesn’t Pick Up After Their Dog (Air Horn + Megaphone)

Wayne & Garth Return to Promote What?

What Does The World Record Holder With The Deepest Voice Sound Like?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Running For Pres…In 2032…In a TV Show

Weezer Release ‘All My Favourite Songs’ Ahead of Surprise Album Drop

Rock 95’s Four F’s Of Winter Driving