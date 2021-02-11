Instead Of A Backyard Rink…How about a Bobsled Track?

Having a backyard rink that you have constructed yourself is a lot work and a lot of maintenance, it’s much better to know someone who has a backyard rink than having your own. If you back on to water and can shovel out a small place to skate that makes it easier but it’s still a lot of work. If you do have a backyard rink you know this, so you will be even more impressed when you see what a father built in Latvia. Wanting to get his kids out of the house— he constructed a 588 foot track over six years and check out the result.