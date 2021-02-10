Listen Live

*Listen* Greta Van Fleet Reveal New Song

album out April 16th

Greta Van Fleet release another single ahead of their scheduled album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, due out April 16th. The band has often been compared to Led Zeppelin– and for good reason, and if you’re a fan of one, you’re likely a fan of both which is a good thing –because Greta Van Fleet is still putting out new stuff. The tune will be the first on the new album and clocks in at just under 6 minutes. The band captioned a snippet of the song on their social media with the message, ‘There’s plenty of love left in this world even though it may not seem like it. Let’s rise to the stars together.”

Have a listen to ‘Heat Above’ right here.

Greta released a few songs in late 2020 that you will recognize from the tracklist they released below.

1. Heat Above
2. My Way, Soon
3. Broken Bells
4. Built by Nations
5. Age of Machine
6. Tears of Rain
7. Stardust Chords
8. Light My Love
9. Caravel
10. The Barbarians
11. Trip the Light Fantastic
12. The Weight of Dreams

