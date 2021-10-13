Listen Live

BBBS North Simcoe Don’t Worry Be Appy

It is a great opportunity for a friends night, a work social, a community gathering or simply a cozy night in for 2.

  • November 12, 2021
  • Virtual
The Canadian Tire Don’t Worry Be Appy event is scheduled for Friday November 12th at 6:30 pm
There are only 75 tickets (one ticket is for one couple), so get yours fast!
For $100, you get a charcuterie board, a virtual cocktail class, a local box of treats and opportunity to participate in the silent auction.

But best of all- you will be supporting the youth mentoring programs within Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe.

For more details and to get your tickets click HERE.

 

