Pro Wrestling In Collingwood, With Rock 95

Now, this is a “great reset” we can get behind! A new Canadian heavyweight champion!

Rock Solid Wrestling is returning to South Georgian Bay, when its top-notch, family friendly professional wrestling show takes over the Collingwood Curling Club on Saturday, June 4th, to raise money for Special Olympics Ontario. It’s the Georgian Bay Brawl!

20 Man Rumble

For their first show in over two years, they will crown a new Canadian Heavyweight Champion with a 20 man, over-the-top-rope Rumble match where two wrestlers start in the ring, and every 90 seconds, another superstar joins the mayhem! The last one standing, is the champion!

There will be surprises, tag team action, women’s action, and a whole lot more, including Rock 95 being a part of the show…in more ways than one! Here are just some of the stars that are going to be a part of Georgian Bay Brawl presented by Nutrafarms!

Cody Deaner

The former heavyweight champion, Ontario born & raised Cody Deaner is a fan favourite who has been tearing it up in Impact Wrestling where he is the current co-holder of the Impact tag team championships. Connecting with audiences of all ages, Cody Deaner’s mantra is to never give up and “Just Giver!”

Scotty The Body

Another former Canadian Heavyweight Champion, this Angus, Ontario native brings his power & intensity to towns all across Ontario where the “ooohs and ahhhs” are just as loud as the chants for “Scotty! Scotty! Scotty!”. A member of the Canadian Armed Forces, Scotty is certainly made of championship material.

KC Spinelli

The loud mouth from the Jersey Shore, KC Spinelli has shared the ring with all the top stars in women’s wrestling, and has beaten most! As diabolical as she is strong & athletic, this veteran will pull out all the stops to guarantee victory, and doesn’t mind mixing it up with the men, as well as the women!

“Irish” Jake O’Reilly

A veteran from South Boston, this jiu-jitsu trained fighter sometimes just prefers to punch people in the mouth. A dangerous hybrid of technical wrestler and brawler; means you never know what you’re going to get from O’Reilly…except two guarantees: piledrivers and beers.

Asher Benjamin

This craft beer, artisanal wine, & indie rock loving hipster sure does look familiar doesn’t he? The alter ego of a certain radio host, Asher is the leader of the “Enlightened Army”, and when he’s not leading other soldiers into battle as the brains of the operation, he will weasel himself into matches (and sometimes out of matches) because he thinks he’s smarter than everyone.

Rock 95 is very proud to be a part of this event, for a great cause, and to entertain the hundreds that will be in attendance for the first big wrestling event since the pandemic began! Don’t miss it, June 4th!

