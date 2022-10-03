Monster Truck Premiere New Wrestling Themed Video “Warriors”

Call it the 2022 version of the “Rock ‘N Wrestling Connection”! Monster Truck have premiered the new video for “Warriors”, the title track to their latest album, and it’s right up our alley!

Capturing the physical energy of a live Monster Truck performance, the opening animation pays tribute to classic WWF show intros, and then of course, the wild world of professional wrestling throughout!

Monster Truck “Warriors”

The only thing that could have made this better, is if our very own new-age “Bobby The Brain Heenan”, Asher Benjamin, was invited to be a part of the shoot!

If that animated intro & font hits you in the wrestling fan nostalgic feels, here’s the classic WWF intro that it spoofs!

WWF: What The World Is Watching

