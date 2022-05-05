Rumor has it that Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers is in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

On Star Wars Day (May 4th) Disney+ released the first full trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

According to Starwarsnewsnet Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be making an appearance in the show.

There’s no word on how big of a role he will have, but some are saying his character has a pretty cool-looking blaster. In case you weren’t aware, Flea’s actually got quite the acting resume. He was in Back to the Future II, the Big Lebowski, Psycho, and a bunch of other movies.

Fun fact: The director of Obi-Wan Kenobi Deborah Chow directed the Chili Peppers’ ‘Black Summer’ video.