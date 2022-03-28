Listen Live

Hike for Hospice

After a long break due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we are excited to announce that our annual HIKE FOR HOSPICE will return to an in-person event!

  • May 1, 2022
  • Sunnidale Park, Barrie

You’re invited to take part in the 20th Annual Hike for Hospice on SUNDAY, MAY 1ST … AND IT’S IN-PERSON!!

Join us at Sunnidale Park as we remember loved ones, celebrate friendships, and help raise funds to support Hospice Simcoe’s residence and community programs.

Your fundraising efforts help Hospice Simcoe to continue to provide end of life care and bereavement support to our community at no charge.

Last year, this amazing community supported the Hike and raised over $110,000.

If you’d like to learn more about Hospice Simcoe, or sign up for Hike for Hospice click HERE.

