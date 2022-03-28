Introducing Benita Upya Axe! My drag Queen debut went down thanks to a generous donation from Axed Blue Mountain to #MarchMadness4Kids!

It was Rainbow Ski Weekend at Blue Mountain Resort & among the special events was the combination of drag queens & axe throwing at Axed called “Drag Axed”.

So I put on pantyhose, donned the red high heels, slipped into a black mini skirt & even shaved the beard down to entertain the crowd, alongside some real, professional Queens from Ontario!

Naturally, I performed, er sorry, lip-synched for my life Ru Paul style, to Shania Twain’s “Man, I Feel Like A Woman”! And I had to ditch half my routine because everyone kept coming up and giving me tips!

It’s all in support of the Women & Children’s Shelter in Barrie as well as My Friend’s House shelter in Collingwood. Just like Axed, YOU have the power to make me do ANY physical activity just for donating.

So, here’s the link to get in on the fun: https://gofund.me/00384779

Thanks darlings! 😉

McCully