You Won’t Believe Who William Shatner Quoted In Space
No he didn't make a Star Trek quote
Well I’m sure you didn’t expect 90-year-old William Shatner to go up in space and quote Owen Wilson. Once Shatner felt the weightlessness it seemed he couldn’t say anything other than “oh wow!” which is completely understandable.
Blue Origin civilian crew reacts to space!
Here’s the video of William Shatner after he was back on earth and trying to describe his experience..which only makes you want to go to space doesn’t it?