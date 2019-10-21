Barrie Film Festival Underway

The Barrie Film Festival is underway at Barrie’s Uptown Theatre. I saw Pavarotti , directed by Ron Howard, and would highly recommend it! It plays again Thursday, October 24 – 4:30 pm.



YouTube / MongrelTrailers

“It’s an engaging film, filled with vintage snapshots, interviews with friends and former colleagues, and, most of all, that marvelously distinctive voice, with all the emotion it could convey.” – Sarah Bryan Miller, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

“It is done respectfully and lovingly, with the occasional criticism that he could be demanding.” – Alison Rowat, The Herald (Scotland)

“Ron Howard’s documentary doesn’t just make you miss the singer. It makes you miss, of all things, a robust music industry.” – Glenn Kenny, RogerEbert.com

The award-winning filmmaking team behind the hit documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years turns to another musical phenomenon with Pavarotti, an in-depth, no holds barred look at the life, career and lasting legacy of a musical icon. Dubbed “The People’s Tenor,” Pavarotti was the rare combination of personality, genius and celebrity, using his prodigious gifts to spread the gospel of opera as entertainment and a genre to be enjoyed by music lovers of all kinds. Featuring never-before-seen footage and rare interviews with his family and colleagues, the film brilliantly demonstrates that through the sheer force of his talent, Pavarotti ultimately commanded the great stages of the world in addition to capturing the hearts of audiences everywhere. This look at a remarkable man and musical giant is directed by Academy Award® winner Ron Howard.

Check out the schedule.