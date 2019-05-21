Listen Live

WATCH: Toy Story 4 Official Trailer

Canada's coolest action figure is here!

The last three Toy Storys were amazing but they were definitely missing a touch of Canadian. The franchise has totally redeemed itself because Canadian Keanu Reeves, who grew up in Yorkville, Toronto will voice a new character named Duke Caboom.

Check out the official trailer below, just released.


It comes to theatres June 21.

