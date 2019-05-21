WATCH: Toy Story 4 Official Trailer
Canada's coolest action figure is here!
The last three Toy Storys were amazing but they were definitely missing a touch of Canadian. The franchise has totally redeemed itself because Canadian Keanu Reeves, who grew up in Yorkville, Toronto will voice a new character named Duke Caboom.
#ToyStory4 is coming! Only 1 month left. pic.twitter.com/JWLNByTpSD
— Toy Story 4 (@toystory) May 21, 2019
Check out the official trailer below, just released.
YouTube / Pixar
It comes to theatres June 21.