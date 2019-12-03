Happy 30th Anniversary To “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

It’s been 30 years since the Christmas classic movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation came out. Since its release in 1989 starring Chevvy Chase, this movie has been a Christmas staple for families everywhere. It certainly stands the test of time with its hilarious holiday hijinks, relatable family drama and iconic scenes and quotes.

This was the third of the National Lampoon Vacation series, with Vacation and European Vacation coming before, and is considered the best of the franchise’s sequels.



Here are some of the best quotes from the movie:

“Merry Christmas. Kiss my ass. Kiss his ass. Happy Hanukkah.” — Clark Griswold

“Is Rusty still in the Navy?” — Aunt Bethany

“Can I refill your eggnog? Get you something to eat, drive you into the middle of nowhere, and leave you for dead?” — Clark Griswold

“If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised.” — Clark Griswold

“I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas and we’re all in misery.” — Ellen Griswold

“Yes, its a bit nipply out, I mean nippy out.” — Clark Griswold

“You couldn’t hear a dump truck driving through a nitroglycerin plant.” — Uncle Lewis

“You about ready to do some kissin’?” — Cousin Eddie

“We’re at the threshold of hell.” — Clark Griswold

“Looks great. Little full, lotta sap.” — Clark Griswold

“Sh*tter’s full.” — Uncle Eddie

“I’m sorry, this is our family’s first kidnapping.” — Ellen Griswold

“Hallelujah! Holy sh*t! Where’s the Tylenol?” — Clark Griswold

“If that thing had nine lives, she just spent ’em all.” — Cousin Eddie

“We’re gonna have the hap- hap- happiest Christmas.” — Clark Griswold

