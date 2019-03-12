Batman Celebrates 80 Years

Batman turns 80 this year, so to celebrate, the “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select IMAX theatres for a limited time. It’ll kick off in LA at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Christopher Nolan will participate in a Q & A between the second and third films.

Following that, the trilogy is set to show in New York, San Francisco, Indianapolis, and Toronto! In TO, it’ll be at the Cinesphere Ontario Place April 20.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon.