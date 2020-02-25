Arkells Release New Song “Years In The Making”

The Arkells teased their fans with the promise of new music on Monday, and on Tuesday they delivered.

The Hamilton-based band released their latest track “Years in the Making” at noon on the dot on Tuesday. It’s the first new music the Arkells have released since 2018’s Rally Cry, and if the reaction online is any indication their fans have been chomping at the bit for new tunes from the group.

This makes me SOOOO freaking happy!!!! Bring us another tour !!!!!! ❤️❤️🎸🎸❤️❤️ — Peggy Conderan (@payitfwdrecruit) February 25, 2020

Love it, boys. Can’t wait to sing along live. — A Boy Named Sault (@timwilcoxtwit) February 25, 2020

When I say we have been SPOILT, next level tune and beautiful video… man y’all always know how to bring it 🔥🧡 — Mercedes Geewan (@MercedesGeewan) February 25, 2020

What do you think of Years in the Making? Listen to the full song below