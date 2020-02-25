Listen Live

Arkells Release New Song “Years In The Making”

What do you think of the latest from the Arkells?

Uncategorized

The Arkells teased their fans with the promise of new music on Monday, and on Tuesday they delivered.

 

The Hamilton-based band released their latest track “Years in the Making” at noon on the dot on Tuesday. It’s the first new music the Arkells have released since 2018’s Rally Cry,  and if the reaction online is any indication their fans have been chomping at the bit for new tunes from the group.

 

What do you think of Years in the Making? Listen to the full song below

 

