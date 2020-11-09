Arkells’ New Christmas Song Gets Leaked To Bars Including Kenzington’s in Barrie & Orillia

View this post on Instagram

Move over Mariah! This Thursday, we’re releasing the best ever Christmas song. It’s called PUB CRAWL, it’s an Amazon Holiday Original, and it’s based on a true story of love and friendship. For hardcore Arkellians, you’ll be happy to know that Jules makes his 3rd appearance in an Arkells song. He hasn’t heard it yet. In the spirit of giving, we’re going to leak it to some of our fave bars FIRST. Starting Monday, if you want to hear the jam early, you gotta support the cause. 1. Visit one of the bars listed below 2. Order some takeout/bottle shop/dine-in (where applicable) 3. Request PUB CRAWL and the staff will blast it for you. 4. Tip well and tell your pals. Of course we want to do this safely, so mask up and be sure to abide by any local health rules and regs. Each bar has its own hours/vibes/menu/protocol, so be sure to check before you head down, and do whatever the staff says. Show ‘em some real love! The more the merrier! Email arkellspubcrawl@gmail.com if you run a bar and want to represent! PUB CRAWL ROSTER*: Hamilton, ON – @oddsbar OPEN MONDAY FOR THIS Hamilton, ON – @mosaichamilton Toronto, ON – @thesneakydees Toronto, ON – @horseshoetavern St. John’s, NL – @bannermanbrewingco Elora, ON – @elorabrewingcompany Gimli, MB – @shipandplough Charlottetown, PEI – @peibrewingcompany Buffalo, NY – @mrgoodbarbuffalo Ottawa, ON – @senateclarence / @Senatebank Edmonton, AB – @provincialyeg Vancouver, BC – @ajsbklynpizzajoint Vancouver, BC – @thecascaderoom Vancouver, BC – @mainstreetbeer Saskatoon, SK – @amigossk Saskatoon, SK – @capitolclubyxe Calgary, AB – @nativetonguesyyc Kenora, ON – @lowbrewco Victoria, BC – @vibrewing Bridgewater, NS – @firkinstein_brewing Grimsby, ON – @canalsidesoda PEC, ON – @slakebrewing Kelowna, BC – @shorelinebrewingco Lewiston, NY – @brickyard_brewing_company Cape Breton, NS – @governors_pub London, ON – @mollyslondon Barrie, ON – @kenzingtonburgerbar Orillia, ON – @kenzingtonburgerbar *Will update as we go!