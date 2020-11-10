Miley Cyrus is Releasing a Rock Album

Miley Cyrus has been dabbling in the world of Rock music for the past few years and has finally decided to dive in head-first with her first all-rock album.

Before we go any further, check out her cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”, which she performed a few months ago as part of the virtual #SOSFest.

Cyrus is releasing her all-rock album called Plastic Hearts on November 27th.

PLASTIC HEARTS OUT NOVEMBER 27th. PRE ORDER NOW: https://t.co/UXYOb2oI89 pic.twitter.com/G6exEAXLva — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 23, 2020

(cover photo via @MileyCyrus Twitter)