Miley Cyrus is Releasing a Rock Album
Don't knock it 'till you hear it!
Miley Cyrus has been dabbling in the world of Rock music for the past few years and has finally decided to dive in head-first with her first all-rock album.
Before we go any further, check out her cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”, which she performed a few months ago as part of the virtual #SOSFest.
Cyrus is releasing her all-rock album called Plastic Hearts on November 27th.
PLASTIC HEARTS OUT NOVEMBER 27th. PRE ORDER NOW: https://t.co/UXYOb2oI89 pic.twitter.com/G6exEAXLva
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 23, 2020