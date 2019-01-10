Listen Live

A ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’ SING-ALONG EDITION IS HITTING 750 NORTH AMERICAN THEATERS

IT WILL ALSO BE EXPANDED FROM 1,000 THEATERS TO OVER 1,300 ON FRIDAY

By Entertainment

Queen fanatics will soon get the opportunity to experience Bohemian Rhapsody in a new way, as Twentieth Century Fox announced on Wednesday that the biopic will be released as a sing-along in over 750 theatres in North America on Friday.

The film, which includes the iconic band’s most popular songs like “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions,” will also be expanded from 1,000 theaters to over 1,300 on Friday.

 

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version,” Fox president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson, explained in a statement.

The expansion announcement arrives only a few days after Bohemian Rhapsody won the Golden Globe for best film drama and Rami Malek won a Globe for best actor.

 

Related posts

Marvel President Says Hundreds Of Superheroes Could Join The MCU With Disney-Fox Merge

Photobombing Fiji Water Girl From Golden Globes Starred In Arkells Video In 2015

WATCH: New ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie

Watch: HBO releases first look at final season footage of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘VEEP’

WATCH: Axle Rose’s New Song With the Looney Tunes

Thousands Take Part In Campaign For Stevie Nicks To Work A Shift At Fleetwood McDonald’s

Bob Einstein, Super Dave Osborne And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Has Passed Away

WATCH: Kevin Spacey’s Weird Rant

WATCH: New ‘Hellboy’ Trailer