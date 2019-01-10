A ‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’ SING-ALONG EDITION IS HITTING 750 NORTH AMERICAN THEATERS

Queen fanatics will soon get the opportunity to experience Bohemian Rhapsody in a new way, as Twentieth Century Fox announced on Wednesday that the biopic will be released as a sing-along in over 750 theatres in North America on Friday.

The film, which includes the iconic band’s most popular songs like “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions,” will also be expanded from 1,000 theaters to over 1,300 on Friday.

It’s time to break free at a #BohemianRhapsodySingAlong! Special Singalong screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody will be starting in select theaters from January 11! ✨ https://t.co/jsnEagkuh5 pic.twitter.com/PiCspwbe8t — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 10, 2019

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version,” Fox president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson, explained in a statement.

The expansion announcement arrives only a few days after Bohemian Rhapsody won the Golden Globe for best film drama and Rami Malek won a Globe for best actor.