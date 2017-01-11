Your Band Could Open for Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi is currently holding a contest to choose bands to open for their “This House Is Not For Sale” tour.

Interested bands are asked to upload videos of themselves performing original music to Bon Jovi’s website. Live Nation will be choosing the 10 finalists after January 18th and Bon Jovi management will choose the winners from the finalists.

Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” tour kicks off February 8th in South Carolina with two dates at the Air Canada Centre listed for April 10th and 11th.