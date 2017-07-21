WATCH: Trailer for Netflix’s $90M Will Smith Film “Bright”

Netflix has released the full length trailer for their most ambitious movie project to date. Bright is a buddy cop film in a alternate reality where humans coexist with more supernatural creatures. Will Smith stars as Scott Ward, a human police officer partnered with the first Orc officer in the Los Angeles Police Department, Nick Jakoby (played by Joel Edgerton).

The film is directed by David Ayer (End of Watch, Suicide Squad) and written by Max Landis (American Ultra, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling). The combination of Ayer’s experience at the helm of a similar film (minus the supernatural elements) and Landis’ snappy writing wit will hopefully lead to a great Netflix exclusive. The film’s budget is reported to be north of $90M and released on December 22nd.

Bright is another big movie distributed exclusively by Netflix following heavy hitters like War Machine, Okja and iBoy.