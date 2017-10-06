Watch: Trailer For Conor McGregor Documentary “Notorious” Released

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor is one of the biggest athletes in the world today. An upcoming documentary will take you inside McGregors “meteoric rise” to fame. The film, called Notorious, will be released on Nov. 1 in the UK and Ireland, before hitting theaters in the United States and Canada on Nov. 8.

The movie follows McGregor from when he was living in his parents spare bedroom, cashing welfare checks and dodging creditors in Dublin 4 years ago to today, when he is winning championship belts and getting 7-figure pay-days. A new promotional website for the doc says that we can expect “unprecedented access, never before seen moments and explosive fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top.”

Watch the trailer below:

Witness the unstoppable rise of one of the most iconic stars on the planet. Visit https://t.co/TKpBTGiuFV to find out more. pic.twitter.com/pWJc4zrbdA — Notorious: The Film (@McGregorFilm) October 5, 2017

Feature Image courtesy of Conor McGregor: Notorious via Facebook