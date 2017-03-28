Watch: Tragically Hip Live At The Horseshoe Tavern In 1992

The internet can be good. Today, the internet is great.

A YouTube user by the name of Tony Rampling uploaded a Tragically Hip show at the Horseshoe Tavern from 1992, and we’re all better for it.

The quality of the video is not great, but it’s certainly worth a look as the band reportedly debuted nine songs at this show. Among the songs they’re playing live for the first time are “You See Details,” “Courage,” “Lionized,” “The Wherewithal,” “Eldorado,” and “50 Mission Cap.”