Listen Live

WATCH: Tom Cruise Injured on Set of Mission Impossible 6

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Tom Cruise is known for performing most of his own stunts in his movies. While filming “Mission: Impossible 6” yesterday in London he was injured during a building-jumping stunt. He was attempting a jump from a rigging onto a building but he fell short not once…but twice and ended up smacking directly into the building. In the video you can see him try to stand up after the accident and collapse.

No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

(Cover photo via Gage Skidmore Flickr)

Related posts

According to Science…This is the Optimal Oreo Dunk Time

Netflix Canada Raises Their Prices

Anthony Scaramucci to Appear on Colbert

Adam West’s Final Performance as Batman

David Hasselhoff Confirms ‘Knight Rider’ Reboot

Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

Liam Gallagher Talks Bono, Grohl & A$AP Rocky

WATCH: Trailer for Mother!

WATCH: This Dog Refusing to Leave the Park is All of Us on Monday Morning