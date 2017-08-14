WATCH: Tom Cruise Injured on Set of Mission Impossible 6

Tom Cruise is known for performing most of his own stunts in his movies. While filming “Mission: Impossible 6” yesterday in London he was injured during a building-jumping stunt. He was attempting a jump from a rigging onto a building but he fell short not once…but twice and ended up smacking directly into the building. In the video you can see him try to stand up after the accident and collapse.

No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

(Cover photo via Gage Skidmore Flickr)