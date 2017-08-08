WATCH: Thousands Of Fans Sing Linkin Park At Chester Bennington Tribute

Thousands of fans gathered Sunday in LA at Grand Park in tribute to the late Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington. They were all belting out the 2000 hit “In The End.”

“You hear this music a lot and you think you’re alone – and then when you come to concerts or even stuff like this, you see all these people and you realize you’re not really alone,” a fan told CBS Los Angeles.

Around 2200 fans were there for his memorial. Check out more footage:

YouTube / CBS Los Angeles

Main Image via latimes.com