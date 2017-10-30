Watch The Killers Cover Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That A Shame” In New Orleans

The Killers paid tribute to rock ‘n’ roll legend Fats Domino over the weekend.

The Killers, who shared a hometown of Las Vegas the the rock icon, dedicated a part of their set to him, covering “Ain’t That A Shame”. Before getting into the song, frontman Brandon Flowers shared a personal story, telling the crowd one of his favourite memories as a kid was listening to Domino in the car with his dad. “The station was always turned to the oldies, and when Fats Domino came on, we always turned it up.”

The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer passed away from natural causes last week at the age of 89.

Check out the cover below: