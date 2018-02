On Super Bowl Sunday, some long-awaited film trailers debuted. The first official trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has arrived, with your fist look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donal Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Check out the teaser below.

The official full-length trailer dropped early Monday morning. Check it out below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theatres May 22