WATCH: ‘Price is Right’ Contestant Loses it After Breaking Plinko Record

"Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!"

23-year old Ryan made history on The Price is Right on Thursday by breaking the Plinko record. He could barely contain his excitement.

It was palpable from the moment he was called down from the crowd to be a contestant. When he won and found out he’d be playing Plinko, he went crazy. He had five chips to play with and ended up winning a record-breaking $31,500.

Ryan says he’ll be using the cash to pay down his student loans.

