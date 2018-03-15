Watch: Pearl Jam Dedicate ‘Can’t Deny Me’ Live Debut To Parkland Students

Pearl Jam kicked off their 2018 touring schedule in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday night. During the nearly 30-song set, there were several memorable moments.

The band debuted their new single ‘Can’t Deny Me’, and dedicated the song to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Eddie Vedder spoke to the crowd in Spanish, dedicating the song to “the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States. We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us”

