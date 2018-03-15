Listen Live

Watch: Pearl Jam Dedicate ‘Can’t Deny Me’ Live Debut To Parkland Students

And Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell

By Music, Videos

Pearl Jam kicked off their 2018 touring schedule in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday night. During the nearly 30-song set, there were several memorable moments.

The band debuted their new single ‘Can’t Deny Me’, and dedicated the song to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Eddie Vedder spoke to the crowd in Spanish, dedicating the song to “the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States. We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us”

The show was the bands first since the  death of their friend  Chris Cornell in May 2017. They paid tribute to Cornell with a somber performance of “Come Back“. While introducing the song, Vedder said “This is for Chris.”

